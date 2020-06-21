Bright spells, scattered rain and a chance of thunder forecast for Donegal today

Contact
Today will bring sunny spells and scattered heavy showers with a chance of thunder, according to Met Éireann.
It will be mainly dry later tonight and rain will spread northeastwards over the province towards dawn with fresh southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
Monday will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will become heavy at times through the afternoon and evening.
