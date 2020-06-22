Contact

Cashless methods to pay for parking introduced in five Donegal towns

Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey says new system will be very convenient for shoppers and visitors

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new eParking service has been launched by Donegal County Council today.

The new service will provide cashless methods to pay for parking via a smartphone APP and website. It will operate in each of the five towns in Donegal that currently have pay and display in operation – Ballybofey, Buncrana, Bundoran, Donegal Town and Letterkenny. 

It can be used on any of the streets and car parks where pay and display parking currently operate.

The Cathoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey said the new system would be very convenient for shoppers and visitors.

She said: “There will be no need to worry about having the right change for parking - you just download the Donegal eParking app, select the zone, the amount of time you want to pay for and pay from your prepurchased credit.

"You won’t have to rush back to the parking machine and put up a new ticket before the old one expires, you can extend your parking time from your phone without going back to your car so can finish your meeting or your cup of coffee at your convenience and ease”.

Additional service 

Director of Service for Roads and Transportation John Mc Laughlin said: "Donegal County Council is delighted to be in a position to provide this new additional service. We are constantly improving our services by providing more efficient, alternative and customer friendly services with the use of advancing technology; and parking is no different.

"This service will provide an alternative and more convenient way to pay for parking for everyone wishing to visit and do business in the larger towns in the county.”

 This new service is being provided in conjunction with current pay at the meter method.

 

The new App is available to download for free via the APPLE STORE and GOOGLE PLAY.

 

More details are available on www.donegalparking.ie

 

