Cashless methods to pay for parking introduced in five Donegal towns

Contact
A new eParking service has been launched by Donegal County Council today.
The new service will provide cashless methods to pay for parking via a smartphone APP and website. It will operate in each of the five towns in Donegal that currently have pay and display in operation – Ballybofey, Buncrana, Bundoran, Donegal Town and Letterkenny.
It can be used on any of the streets and car parks where pay and display parking currently operate.
The Cathoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey said the new system would be very convenient for shoppers and visitors.
She said: “There will be no need to worry about having the right change for parking - you just download the Donegal eParking app, select the zone, the amount of time you want to pay for and pay from your prepurchased credit.
"You won’t have to rush back to the parking machine and put up a new ticket before the old one expires, you can extend your parking time from your phone without going back to your car so can finish your meeting or your cup of coffee at your convenience and ease”.
Additional service
Director of Service for Roads and Transportation John Mc Laughlin said: "Donegal County Council is delighted to be in a position to provide this new additional service. We are constantly improving our services by providing more efficient, alternative and customer friendly services with the use of advancing technology; and parking is no different.
"This service will provide an alternative and more convenient way to pay for parking for everyone wishing to visit and do business in the larger towns in the county.”
This new service is being provided in conjunction with current pay at the meter method.
The new App is available to download for free via the APPLE STORE and GOOGLE PLAY.
More details are available on www.donegalparking.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pictured are Ersen Yetis, Molly McNulty and Ella McNulty helping to launch the Tour De County fundraising campaign in support of CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation
Gardaí in Ballyshannon said they made seven seizures of small amounts of cannabis for personal use at Murvagh beach
The Cranberries ‘Dreams’, re-worked and recorded remotely by top female artists in aid of Safe Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.