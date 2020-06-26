Thundery showers overnight and in areas across Donegal this morning

Contact
Nationwide thunder warning issued by Met Éireann
There were overnight thunderstorms and heavy downpours in certain parts of the county last night.
This morning, skies are grey and foreboding with thunder reported in the Gaoth Dobhair and Rosses area.
Isolated heavy thunderstorms this morning in NW mostly dry elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain will spread across much of Munster this afternoon, with isolated showers elsewhere. Warm and humid in NE, highs 20- 24C. Fresher further SW with highs 15-19C in mainly moderate southerly winds pic.twitter.com/1p7Wbd4Rzy— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 26, 2020
Met Éireann are forecasting occasional heavy showers or thunderstorms for today with sunny spells. It will remain quite warm and humid with highs of 20 to 23 degrees.
There will be showery outbreaks of rain overnight with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts possible. Some mist and fog is likely to form.
There will be frequent showers tomorrow, merging into longer spells of rain at times, with some heavy bursts and limited bright spells. Winds mostly moderate and westerly in direction but increasing fresh to strong at times along coasts. Highest temperatures between 14 and 16 degrees.
