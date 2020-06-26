Hundreds of customers across the county without power this morning following overnight thunderstorms and lightning

Contact
ESB power outages reported in Donegal
Hundreds of properties across Donegal are without power this morning following overnight thunder and lightning.
Faults have been reported in a number of areas including Killybegs, Convoy, Donegal town, Stranorlar and Glenties.
ESB crews are currently carrying out repair works with power expected to be restored to most areas by this afternoon.
