One Donegal stylist talks about the changes that you can expect with the opening of salons

Hello Donegal and beyond, this week feels like things are going back to normal slightly.

I am opening my salon ‘Arroo’ next Monday. I’m starting at 8am and working through to 6pm. I feel I could probably stay later but the feeling of wearing a mask and a face shield for any longer than that length of time is worrying.

I contacted a lot of my clients, and that was fun having a laugh with them. All of them are in good health and very excited.

I suppose it’s just a matter of doing the best we can to keep the virus at bay. We have been given guidelines, so that is a great help.



There is a lot of red tape, pages to read, protocols to put into place, signs to put up.

There is sanitising gel at every station. You have to wait in your car or outside until the previous client has gone.

I believe the teas and coffees are gone for a while and magazines are a thing of the past. That's someone losing a job in the magazine warehouse for sure.

It is going to be so weird, How are we going to cut around the ears with the mask strap on and what happens when we are washing the colour off?



I suppose everything will fall into place. I am looking forward to it at the same time.

I did really appreciate the time off. I have always worked, except for one time when I took four months off when I lived in Munich in Germany.

I had been there for nine years and knew I would be leaving the following year. I remember feeling guilty when I was lying around the parks and not getting up early. I think it suits me better to work so I really feel like I deserve my time off.

I am getting a new website for my salon and I got professional photos taken back in January.

