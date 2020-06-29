Patchy rain and drizzle in Donegal this morning

Today we will see a fair amount of cloud overall with patchy rain. There continues to be a risk of local flooding.

However, brighter and sunnier interludes will develop at times, especially over the north of the province.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Westerly winds will decrease light or moderate in strength.

Another mostly cloudy day on Tuesday with patchy light rain or drizzle. A few sunny spells developing in places.