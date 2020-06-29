The first cut is the neatest for people attending their Donegal barber and hairdresser for the first time today

Contact
The first cut is the neatest in Donegal
Hairdressers and barbers across the county that were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions are reopening today.
We are asking you, our county's barbers and hairdressers, to send us pictures of your happy customers. You can send your pictures/photos to news@donegaldemocrat.com.
And, customers will be happy today.
It can even be a before and after - if your happy customers are up for it.
Over the course of the last few months - we really have developed a new-found appreciation for our hairdressers and barbers.
People have had to deal with grey hair, long hair, split-ends, and unkempt hair.
Other beauty-related services such as nail salons, spas, make-up application services, and tanning can also restart.
