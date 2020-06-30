People can recycle mattresses, carpets and other household items during the half-price bulky goods recycling event

Donegal County Council is delighted to announce, in association with Bryson Recycling, that there will be a half-price-bulky goods promotion at the council's recycling centres.

The promotion will take place over the course of two weeks:

July 6 - 18 @ Carndonagh / Milford / Stranorlar Recycling Centres

July 21 - August 1 @ Letterkenny / Laghey/ Dungloe Recycling Centres

Bulky Goods, such as, mattresses, sofas, 3-piece-suites, carpets etc will all be ½ price during this period.

The council remind the public that:

· All recycling centres are practicing social distancing.

· There will be a maximum number of cars (6) allowed on-site at any one time to maintain social distancing.

· Peak times are between 11am and 2pm, and to expect queues.

· We ask that people bring assistance with them to unload bulky items.

· The campaign will run only during centre opening times for the 2-week period.

Further details on the event can be found on Donegal County Council’s social media platforms. This initiative is funded by the Government of Ireland through the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2020.