July weather in Donegal starts off with a dry day but Met Éireann forecasts rain returning sooner than we would like

It will continue to be cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of showery rain. There may be some sunny spells later if the rain should clear.

Winds will be mostly light northwesterly or variable in direction but fresher at times along the west coast.

See below the latest rainfall and cloud forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. Outbreaks of showery rain pushing eastwards across the country today. Mainly dry on Thursday before further rain arrives on Friday.



More weather info here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/YTpHdlrwfB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 1, 2020

There will be showery rain clearing eastwards later tonight. It will become drier and clearer in all areas overnight.

Met Éireann is forecasting a drier day with sunny spells tomorrow, Thursday. Cloud will thicken from the west later in the day with rain arriving across the county early Thursday night and spreading eastwards.