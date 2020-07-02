Mass times for Ards Friary, Creeslough and Dunfanaghy

Mass will take place at the Holy Cross Church in Dunfanaghy on Saturday at 6pm and on Sunday at 10am and 11.30am.

During the week Mass will take place on Tuesday at 7pm and at 10am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Confessions are available on request.



Ards Friary

Mass will take place at Ards Friary on Sunday at 9am, 4.30pm and 6pm and on weekdays at 8am. Confessions will take place from 11am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

St Michael's Church, Creeslough

Mass will take place at 10am from Monday to Thursday at St. Michael's Church, Creeslough. On Friday, Mass will take place at 7.30pm.

On Saturday Mass will take place at both 10am and 7.30pm. Sunday Mass will take place at 9am and 11am.

Confessions available on request.

Please contact for further information:

Fr Martin Doohan 074 9136163

Ards 074 91 38005

Fr John Joe Duffy 074 91 38011