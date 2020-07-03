Rain will continue throughout the day in Donegal with no signs of improvement on the cards for Saturday

Rain will be heavy over hills and near coastal areas today, Friday. It will be cloudy for the most part of the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds, easing a little later in the day.

Rain will continue overnight. Unfortunately, the weather will not show any signs of great improvement tomorrow, Saturday, with Met Éireann forecasting further outbreaks of rain.