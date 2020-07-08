A dry and sunny morning across Donegal with weather set to improve

Contact
Weather set to remain changeable
It may be dry this morning in Donegal but rain is expected, in certain areas, later.
Rain will be heavy, at times, with a risk of some surface flooding.
Rain is expected to clear southeastwards overnight allowing cooler, drier conditions to extend from the north.
Thursday is expected to be a bright day with sunny spells and a few showers. Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 14 and 18 degrees.
