Donegal Superintendent moves to Sligo district

Garda Superintendent Goretti Sheridan has been transferred to the Sligo district, this week, as part of the promotions, allocations, and transfers at the ranks of Assistant Commissioner, Chief Superintendent and Superintendent.

The Rathmullan-native was stationed in Letterkenny from 2013 where she was as an inspector.

She was subsequently promoted to the position of superintendent and moved to Castlereagh in Roscommon, last year.