It will be mostly dry today in Donegal with overnight showers forecast

Today will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The odd heavy shower will develop later today.

Generally dull this morning with patchy mist, drizzle & low cloud across parts of the S & E. Sunny spells will develop with a few showers, some heavy, especially over east Leinster & the NW. Highs of 14 to 19C, coolest across the north & northwest, in light to moderate N breezes. pic.twitter.com/7gJ31onc8C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 9, 2020

Tonight

There will be some overnight showers, mainly across the northwest. Met Éireann is forecasting tonight to be rather cold.

Tomorrow

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday, with some heavy ones. However, it will become mostly dry into the evening.