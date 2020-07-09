Authorities issue guidelines on what you ought to do if your dog is stolen in Donegal

Contact
Authorities are appealing to people across the county to take extra crime prevention measures when it comes to caring for your pet, particularly high-value breeds of dogs.
Gardaí say that if your dog is stolen, it's vital to act quickly:
For more information on how to keep your dog safe: https://www.garda.ie/!6MPWQ3
