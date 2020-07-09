Authorities issue guidelines on what you ought to do if your dog is stolen in Donegal

Authorities are appealing to people across the county to take extra crime prevention measures when it comes to caring for your pet, particularly high-value breeds of dogs.

Gardaí say that if your dog is stolen, it's vital to act quickly:

Immediately report the theft to gardaí

Report the loss to your local authority, your vet, and your dog’s microchip company.

Spread the word on social media – post clear photos and detailed descriptions both on your profile and any other groups and pages you are connected with and encourage people to share quickly.

Create posters and flyers, distribute these around your local community. Check your insurance policy, it might be able to cover some of these costs.

Report the theft on as many missing animal websites as you can and keep an eye out on social media and selling pages.

For more information on how to keep your dog safe: https://www.garda.ie/!6MPWQ3