Planning Application for Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan Sewerage Scheme to be lodged by Irish Water

Irish Water is working to end the unacceptable practice of discharging untreated wastewater into Leannan Estuary, Lough Swilly and Maggy’s Burn by developing a sewerage scheme for Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan.

Irish Water intends to lodge a planning application to Donegal County Council in the coming weeks for the construction and operation of a new wastewater treatment plant at Tirroddy and associated infrastructure.

The project involves the construction of a number of elements including a new wastewater treatment plant at Tirroddy that will serve a population equivalent of approximately 5,500. The works will also include the decommissioning of the current underperforming plant in Milford, construction of a new pumping station at Milford and rising main to bring wastewater to the new plant.

The construction of two pumping stations at Ramelton and Rathmullan will also be required, along with a rising mains that will transfer wastewater to the new plant. Decommissioning of two septic tanks in Rathmullan will also be undertaken. Finally construction of a new outfall pipe will also be necessary, which will facilitate the safe discharge of treated wastewater into Leannan Estuary.

Irish Water recognises that the benefits to the wider community and the natural environment will be far-reaching.

Speaking on behalf of Irish Water, Patrick Greene said: ''We are seeking planning permission from Donegal County Council for the construction of the Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan Sewerage Scheme. We intend to lodge this planning application in the coming weeks and we will notify the public once the planning application has been lodged with advertisements in the local papers.

''Our primary concern is to stop the discharge of inadequately treated sewage into Maggy’s Burn, which will, in turn, improve the water quality. The project will ensure that the water quality standards set down by regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency will be achieved. The new pumping stations and wastewater treatment plant will also support future growth in each of the three towns.''

Patrick added: ''The Ramelton, Milford and Rathmullan Sewerage Scheme will remove the risk to water quality in the downstream catchment of Lough Fern and the Leannan Estuary. The project will also remove the risk to the protected areas within Lough Swilly, including the special areas of conservation, special protection area, shellfish waters and designated bathing waters, including Rathmullan Beach. Having cleaner water will also enhance the areas’ amenity value, particularly in Rathmullan which will contribute towards restoring the Blue Flag status of Rathmullan Beach. The project will improve water quality and potentially salmon spawning in Maggy’s Burn which is a designated Salmonid Water.''

Irish Water urges the public to support this planning application in an effort to end the unacceptable practice of discharging raw sewage into Leannan Estuary, Lough Swilly and Maggy’s Burn.

These works form part of Irish Water’s investment plan where works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues. Delivery of the investment plan will involve a multi-billion euro investment programme on drinking water and wastewater projects for years to come.