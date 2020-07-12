What was it like to be on Tory Island island during the lockdown? One islander shares her insightful thoughts with us in an island diary...

Until the lockdown, none of us believed that a virus from China could affect our lives.

Yet, as we all know, the pandemic escalated and the entire world went into lockdown, including Tory Island.

The first couple of weeks were strange, as we had no idea if the insidious virus had made its way from China to Tory.

Walking around the island, you could see that children were keeping the social distance they had heard about on TV.

After the initial two weeks, people started to feel more at ease knowing that the island was closed to visitors and that no one on the island was showing symptoms of the virus.

At ease

People started to get busy, busier than ever.

The shop couldn’t keep up with the demand for cement, as everybody was doing home improvement work, people started to plant vegetables and flowers, buckets of paint started to come in the ferry, people went back fishing, walking, crafting, knitting, a little boy even built a pier on a lake.

The island revealed its true beauty, its ability to thrive in isolation.

Island in the middle of the Atlantic

We weren’t in lockdown, we were liberated.

We were reconnecting with what is actually essential and happy people are productive people.

An islander is by definition, a native or inhabitant of an island.

Over the years, new islanders from Ireland and all over the world have come to Tory and we all have one thing in common, we love our island, in the middle of the Atlantic.