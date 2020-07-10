A mixed bag of July weather forecast for Donegal today, Friday

Contact
We will enjoy a mix of July weather today. There will be scattered showers and sunny spells. The showers will be most frequent in the morning and afternoon and there may be a few heavy ones.
It is a little cool for this time of year with highs of 14 to 16 degrees, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
Tonight
Mostly dry with clear spells. A few scattered showers in the northwest. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in a light westerly breeze.
Saturday
Great news for anyone hoping to get out and about on Saturday, Met Éireann is forecasting that it will be mainly dry with highs of 15 to 17 degrees, in a light westerly breeze.
So, get these hiking boots out, dust the tent off and get the bike ready for a fantastic day in the great outdoors.
