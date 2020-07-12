Works of the celebrated author Patrick MacGill has been translated into the Irish language

A well-known and respected author has translated works by the journalist, poet and author Patrick MacGill to Gaeilge.

MacGill was born in Glenties on December 24, 1889.

A festival in his honour takes place annually in Glenties.

During the first world war, MacGill served with the London Rifles. In 1915 he was injured and was recruited into army intelligence.

He wrote many novels among which are The Children of the Dead End and The Rat-Pit.

Local author Mícheál Mac Giolla Easbuic has now brought new life to two of MacGill’s works by bringing them to a wider audience, through the medium of Irish.

Páistí an Chinn Chaoch was first published in English in 1914.

This book presents us with an insightful and detailed story of what life was like at that time. It describes the injustice visited upon people in society and how they struggled in poverty.

A prevalent characteristic throughout much of his work is the outspoken manner in which he uses to describe the manner in which certain sections of society were downtrodden by the system. He criticises those who were at the helm of that very system in much of his work.



Poverty

MacGill had felt this struggle and poverty first-hand having to leave his beautiful home at the tender age of fourteen and find back-breaking and often grueling work in Scotland.

MacGill is often described as “The Navvy Poet” having worked as a navvy before he began writing. He wrote poetry about his work as a navvy which, again, gives us an insight into society as it was at that time.

In 1915, he married the author Máire Ní Ghiobúin and continued to write many books after their marriage.

He and his family - wife and three daughters - went to live in the US in 1930.

The books are published by Coiscéim.



Launch

The book Páistí an Chinn Caoch will be launched on Raidío na Gaeltachta’s Barrscéalta by the actor Niall MacEamharcaigh and the work Prochóg na Luchóg will be launched by Donnchadh Ó Baoill on Monday, July 20.

It is hoped that Pádraig Ó’Snodaigh will be on the phone to represent the publishers Coiscéim.

An tUasal MacGiolla Easbuic would like to express his gratitude to Plunkett Smith from Killybegs who contributed a photograph to him for the cover of one of the books.

He would also like to thank Máire Clár Ní Dhomhnaill who helped him get in contact with a nephew of the celebrated author Patrick MacGill, Owen McGowan.

The books can be both celebrated and read in English and Irish thanks to the great work of Mícheál Mac Giolla Easbuic.

Purchase

The books can be purchased in the following shops:

Oifig Poist na Carraige,

Oideas Gael, Gleanncolmcille,

Oifig Poist Ard a' Rátha,

Siopa an Chope-An Chlochán Liath,

An Siopa Leabhar--Anagaire,

Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair,

Siopa Mhicí agus An tSeanbheairic-An Falcarrach.