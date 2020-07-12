Weather in Donegal - Sunday morning, July 12

It will be dry at first this morning, with some bright or sunny spells in most parts.

However, cloud will increase from the west bringing outbreaks of rain to the west coast later today.

Dry & bright in many areas to begin today but cloud will increase this morning, as outbreaks of rain & drizzle gradually extend through much of Connacht, Ulster & west Munster. Staying mainly dry in the east and southeast, though, with some limited hazy sunshine. Highs of 15-20C. pic.twitter.com/48t5jSgI1Z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 12, 2020

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and misty with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but some drier and clearer intervals will occur at times too.