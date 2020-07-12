Féile Thraidisiúnta Chnoc Fola will not take place this year

Contact
A much anticipated annual event has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
Every year, people make their way from Scotland, England and further afield to be present for Féile Thraidisiúnta Chnoc Fola.
The festival celebrates many of the old traditions in the area.
People can also enjoy a feast of crab claws and other seafood while in attendance at the thatched cottage, Teach Muiris.
This is the first year - in many years- the event has been canceled.
