Rain set to clear by this afternoon with some sunshine being forecast

It will be mostly cloudy this morning with patchy rain or drizzle. However, the rain will clear eastwards and there will be some bright or sunny spells this afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

Today will start off mostly cloudy&misty with patchy outbreaks of rain/drizzle heavy at times in south Munster. Rain&drizzle will clear eastwards by noon. Bright/sunny spells & some scattered showers will follow this afternoon. Highs of 15 to 19°C with moderate westerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/0pqcWIQ5OO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 13, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with clear spells with mist in areas. It will be wet in the northwest tomorrow morning with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

On Tuesday morning, rain and drizzle in the northwest will spread across the region and will continue for the rest of the day. It will be persistent at times in areas.