A wet and rainy day in Donegal this morning with persistent falls expected this evening

There will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and northwest this morning. These will spread eastwards across the province during the morning.
Mostly cloudy today with rain extending from the northwest, becoming persistent over northern parts this afternoon before clearing from the west later. Drier with a few brighter spells in the southwest. Highs of 12-17C in moderate westerly breezes, fresh on Atlantic coasts. pic.twitter.com/Pd3nxUW2nJ— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 14, 2020
There will be some persistent falls likely in the afternoon and evening. It will be rather cool, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly winds.
Tomorrow, Wednesday is expected to be mild.
