A wet and breezy morning in Donegal but weather should improve this evening

Contact
Many people across the county have pulled their curtains to see a dull, grey and damp morning.
Met Éireann is forecasting an improvement later in the day with a few bright spells and long dry spells.
Mostly cloudy & rather misty this morning with patchy rain & drizzle, chiefly affecting the north & east of the country. However, long dry spells will develop as the day progresses, especially across the south & southeast with sunny spells possible. Highs of 16 to 21°C. pic.twitter.com/Ilagiv1dbX— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 15, 2020
Tonight
Tonight will be mild, humid and rather misty. It will be dry for the most part but there will be occasional outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.
Tomorrow's weather will be very similar to today.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
As a former Fianna Fáil spokesman on agriculture, Charlie McConalogue is a contender to be the new minister for agriculture
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.