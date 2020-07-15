A wet and breezy morning in Donegal but weather should improve this evening

Many people across the county have pulled their curtains to see a dull, grey and damp morning.

Met Éireann is forecasting an improvement later in the day with a few bright spells and long dry spells.

Mostly cloudy & rather misty this morning with patchy rain & drizzle, chiefly affecting the north & east of the country. However, long dry spells will develop as the day progresses, especially across the south & southeast with sunny spells possible. Highs of 16 to 21°C. pic.twitter.com/Ilagiv1dbX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 15, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be mild, humid and rather misty. It will be dry for the most part but there will be occasional outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.

Tomorrow's weather will be very similar to today.