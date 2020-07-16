The rainy and dull weather isn't set to change in Donegal this week

Contact
Leave the umbrella by the door and the raincoat by its side because it is going to be dull and rainy for a few more days, at least. It is mostly cloudy with patches of mist and drizzle this morning. However, occasional sunny spells will develop later this morning in eastern parts.
Cloudy/misty this morning with drizzle/fog in Atlantic coastal counties. Remaining cloudy along the Atlantic seaboard with drizzle, dry elsewhere with sunny spells developing. Highs of 16 to 19C in Ulster & Connacht & 18 to 22C in Leinster & Munster in moderate westerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/UrbT1iIT09— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 16, 2020
It will remain cloudier in the northwest with occasional patchy drizzle with maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, cooler in the northwest, in moderate westerly breezes.
Tonight
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and humid, with mist and fog developing. Patchy light rain and drizzle in west Ulster will become persistent and heavier towards morning, remaining mostly dry elsewhere.
Friday
Rain in the northwest on Friday morning will extend southeastwards slowly during the day, becoming patchier through the afternoon.
However, don't let the rain put you off enjoying all that this wonderful county has to offer. Plan a swift run for lunchtime or a family hike for Friday. Get your rain gear out and walk along the coast of the wet and wild Atlantic. Don't let the deter you.
