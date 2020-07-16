Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

The rainy and dull weather isn't set to change in Donegal this week

Dull and damp weather for the remainder of the week

The rainy and dull weather isn't set to change in Donegal this week

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Leave the umbrella by the door and the raincoat by its side because it is going to be dull and rainy for a few more days, at least. It is mostly cloudy with patches of mist and drizzle this morning. However, occasional sunny spells will develop later this morning in eastern parts.

It will remain cloudier in the northwest with occasional patchy drizzle with maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, cooler in the northwest, in moderate westerly breezes.

Read also: Help sought urgently in tracing missing Donegal woman

Tonight
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and humid, with mist and fog developing. Patchy light rain and drizzle in west Ulster will become persistent and heavier towards morning, remaining mostly dry elsewhere.

Friday
Rain in the northwest on Friday morning will extend southeastwards slowly during the day, becoming patchier through the afternoon. 

However, don't let the rain put you off enjoying all that this wonderful county has to offer. Plan a swift run for lunchtime or a family hike for Friday. Get your rain gear out and walk along the coast of the wet and wild Atlantic. Don't let the deter you.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie