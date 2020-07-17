There will be drizzle and clouds in Donegal today but weather is set to improve on Saturday

It may be damp and cloudy this morning but the good news today is that Met Éireann are forecasting better weather for tomorrow, Saturday.

It will become drier and drizzle will clear towards evening time.

Our 7 day Atlantic Charts show the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here.

Tonight

Any lingering outbreaks of rain will soon clear tonight and it will turn mostly dry and clear. However, there will be a chance of a few passing showers.

Met Éireann forecasts a bright start on Saturday with sunny intervals and a few showers. However, it will be mostly sunny by evening. Top temperatures on Saturday of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.