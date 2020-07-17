There will be drizzle and clouds in Donegal today but weather is set to improve on Saturday

Contact
Met Éireann forecasts sunny intervals for Saturday
It may be damp and cloudy this morning but the good news today is that Met Éireann are forecasting better weather for tomorrow, Saturday.
It will become drier and drizzle will clear towards evening time.
Our 7 day Atlantic Charts show the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 17, 2020
A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ywVssxlWQc
Tonight
Any lingering outbreaks of rain will soon clear tonight and it will turn mostly dry and clear. However, there will be a chance of a few passing showers.
Met Éireann forecasts a bright start on Saturday with sunny intervals and a few showers. However, it will be mostly sunny by evening. Top temperatures on Saturday of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.
