A councillor has asked that the car park at one of Donegal's most scenic areas is looked at

One of the most stunning views in Donegal is standing looking across the Glengesh pass. The road is one that locals and visitors take as they make their way from Ardara to Glencolmcille.

Cyclists and motorcyclists enjoy driving the hairpen bends that you can view from a vantage point at the top of the hill. Over the years, the view has attracted more and more people to the area. You will often meet international visitors on top of the hill The view attracts people in all kinds of weather.

At a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday last, Cllr Anthony Molloy asked council officials to have a look at the car park in the area.

He said that having an adequate car park in that area was important. Cllr Molloy said that he had made some inquiries into the matter of late and wanted to see the matter attended to.