Donegal councillor is happy to be selected as member of art panel

Donegal councillor on art panel
Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuic will be a member of the Arts Panel for the N56 Glenties –Dungloe Project.
The panel will work on the selection of an art piece for the Leitir green.
Roads engineer with Donegal County Council, Brendan McFadden and Traolach Ó Fionnáin will also be among those on the panel.
The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Fianna Fáíl, Cuncillor Noreen McGarvey proposed Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuic and Anthony Molloy seconded the proposal, at a recent meeting of the Glenties Municipal District, in Dungloe.
