Number of people in Donegal claiming PUP continues to fall

Ten thousand people in Donegal are claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week compared to 11,400 last week.

The decrease marks a 12% reduction in the number of people who are claiming the payment.

Nationally, there has been a reduction of 31,800 in the number of people claiming PUP this week.

In total 313,800 people will receive the payment tomorrow at a cost of €97m.

Over one hundred thousand people in Dublin are in receipt of the payment.

Around the country, 30,600 people in Cork are in receipt of the benefit, with 17,000 in Galway, 13,900 in Kildare and 2,300 in Longford.

As the PUP is a weekly payment paid in arrears, there can be a one week lag in how closures, due to people returning to work, are reflected in the payment data. The reduction in the number of people in receipt of the payment will, therefore, be reflected in next week’s figures.