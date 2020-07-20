Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

How would you like to own a cottage overlooking a harbour in the heart of a Donegal Gaeltacht?

Do you harbour a great love for sea and fishing?

How would you like to own a cottage overlooking a harbour in the heart of a Donegal Gaeltacht?

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

How would you like to wake to the call of the seagulls and the smell of the salt sea air from the comfort of a charming stone-built cottage? 

Steeped in history, Pier Cottage dates back to the 1830's and has come onto the open market. 

The cottage is located on the Bunbeg Harbour in the heart of a picturesque Donegal Gaeltacht. 

The cottage has been lovingly maintained, upgraded and cared for by its current owners and overlooks the Clady River and Loughlin Island.

The harbour dates back to the late 1830's when it was developed by Lord George Hill, in Penal times, to encourage fishing activity. By the 1890's Bunbeg was a thriving harbour landing catches of lobster, crab, herring and mackerel which were transported overseas to London.

The harbour remains busy today with the growing of oysters in the adjacent bay and the catching of Wild salmon on the nearby River Clady. Fishing trips are available to nearby Tory and Arranmore Island.

Three Spanish Armada Galleon shipwrecks lie off the Harbour which perished in a sudden storm in 1588 offering a haven for divers. Those who love all traditions and past-times affiliated with the sea can enjoy launching their own boats from the pier. 

Visitors and locals can enjoy sandy beaches, lake and sea fishing/angling, boating, mountaineering on Errigal and Muckish Mountains, hiking and so much more.

Golf is available nearby at Magheragallon, Cruit Island and Dunfanaghy.

Letterkenny, the principal town of County Donegal with extensive shopping facilities/amenities is situated within 50 minutes drive, whilst the extensive facilities of Derry City. Donegal Airport is within 15 minutes drive, with twice-daily flights to and from Dublin Airport and flights to Glasgow.

Pier cottage is on the market at a cost of €220,000. Eircode: F92 W2W6.

For more information and to see inside this house, please click here

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie