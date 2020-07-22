It is a dull and drizzly morning here in Donegal but the weather could get brighter tomorrow

Contact
Today is the kind of day where you don't mind working because the beach certainly isn't calling your name.
It is going to remain mostly cloudy over the course of the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, there very well could be the odd bright spell of weather too, according to Met Éireann.
Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, dry and bright spells will occur also, the best of these across southern counties. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees. pic.twitter.com/NEZ2can9Fp— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2020
Tonight
It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle tonight. It will be hot and humid and some mist patches will form too.
Tomorrow
It will be damp and cloudy as the day begins tomorrow, Thursday. It will gradually become drier and brighter through the afternoon with sunny spells developing.
