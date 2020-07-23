Weather is to improve a little this Thursday evening and for a while on Friday

The weather seems somewhat unchanged this morning but it is forecast to improve as they day progresses.

Met Éireann is forecasting that it will turn drier and brighter with sunny spells developing during the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.

Outbreaks of rain in the east will gradually clear on the east coast later this morning. Cloudy & misty elsewhere to start but turning drier later with some sunny spells developing during the afternoon & evening. Highs of 16 to 22°C in light west to northwest breezes. pic.twitter.com/gHO5ahsAF5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry and cloudy, with just a few isolated showers possible. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light westerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow

It will start off dry on Friday with some sunny spells, but cloud will thicken during the afternoon. Rain will move in from the west later in the afternoon and will continue through the evening.