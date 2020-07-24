An artist who had touring the east coast of America within her sights watched as the Coronavirus closed the country down and the world around her

Diane Cannon is a talented and beautiful singer from west Donegal. She was content with where her life was, she had worked hard and was booked to gig across America when Covid-19 struck.

Michelle NicPháidín has asked a number of people to create a small diary entry on how lockdown changed their lives.

Here is how Diane Cannon felt, in her own words:

"Like many people at the beginning of the year, I couldn’t accept that this pandemic was as serious as it was reported to be. I was gearing up for a busy year of travelling starting with a tour of New York and the East Coast of America leaving on March 13. Right up to the very week that lockdown was introduced - I could not accept that the entire country was going into shutdown never mind the whole world; but that it did.

"My initial reaction was, I need to fix this or make the most of a bad situation. I had worked long and hard over the previous five years to finally have my career at the point where I wanted it. I had my calendar booked out for over a year. I would have enjoyed traveling, promoting and performing my music for that time but over the course of a week - that was wiped out.

"What made it incredibly difficult was not being allowed to be annoyed or get upset about it because 'everyone was in the same boat' and 'there are people a lot worse off' which was true but didn’t make my own turmoil any easier.

"I decided to embrace the situation and plunged myself into the virtual world of recording songs for different venues to stream online, live gigs on Facebook and YouTube, taking the opportunity to collaborate with some amazing artists that I otherwise wouldn’t have had the chance to, and creating a new website to teach Gaelic Song and launch Donegal Music Trails.

"Before I knew it a few weeks had passed and I was spending every day in front of a screen while everyone around me was enjoying the great weather. I had to wake up and smell the coffee. I eventually started to ease myself into the lockdown. I went exploring the beauty that surrounds us here in Donegal.

"I started to visit places I hadn’t been in years, find new hidden gems and start things that I intended to start on January 1 and one of those being to go for regular dips in the sea. Days spent at home, precious time with family, teaching kids how to ride a bike, searching for tadpoles, getting cut up in the heather and covered in muck was all part of a lockdown day.

"Ups and downs, ups and downs; but at the end of it all, a whole new perspective on life. Let’s be honest, we are spoiled here in Donegal, the best of weather, beautiful walks and trails, stunning mountains and endless sands and crystal clear ocean.

"It is no wonder it was described as being the “coolest place on the planet”. At times I think that we could be mistaken for not having been through this pandemic at all.

"Unfortunately for some, it probably took them over the edge into a crisis mode that they might never have experienced before dealing with anxiety and fear.

"We ought to remember those key workers who didn’t have the luxury of escaping to the beach. The key workers who couldn't curl into a ball under a blanket but rather had to face into the frontline and fight the Coronavirus.

"We as a county and country came out of this fairly well in comparison to other countries. Let’s hope that continues. We now move into a new stage of life, where we are wealthier for knowing that we can call this wonderful place home."