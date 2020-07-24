Good weather expected over the course of the weekend in Donegal but there will be rain later in the day

It will be dry and sunny for the most part of today so enjoy it while you can because rain is expected later on.

It will be quite warm and humid. Maximum temperatures 19 to 21 celsius, according to Met Éireann.

Outbreaks of rain will develop across the western half of the country during the course of this morning, extending eastwards & reaching eastern counties by mid-afternoon. Some dry spells developing later in the day with the rain becoming more intermittent. Highs of 17 to 21°C. pic.twitter.com/vsA2IyLrmV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 24, 2020

Tonight

Mostly cloudy overnight, with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but some dry spells also. Very mild and humid.

Tomorrow - Saturday

Saturday will brighten up gradually, with sunny spells developing, but scattered showers will develop also, some heavy and possibly thundery later in the afternoon and in the early evening.