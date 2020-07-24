Contact

Gardaí urge people to enjoy the great outdoors in a safe and responsible manner

Always inform someone of where you are going and how long you plan on being

Errigal Mountain

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

With the forecast for this weekend somewhat positive - chances are that those of us who get outside and breathe will be readying ourselves for a weekend of swimming, hiking, climbing, kayaking and many more outdoor pursuits. 

Gardaí are appealing to those of us who are planning any outdoor activity to adhere to the relevant safety advice. They are also urging people research their trip before they take off. 

"Always ensure that you have the correct safety equipment with you for your chosen activity, ensure you have a mobile phone with you in case you need to call for assistance. Please ensure that someone is aware that you are conducting the activity in question and update them on your start off time and what time you estimate to return," a garda spokesperson said. 

They also ask that you never partake in any water based activities or mountain climbing activities or any outdoor pursuits whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"There are so many emergency call outs every year involving the Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard services, paramedics, An Garda Síochána and other emergency services that could perhaps be avoided if everyone followed the relevant safety advice and instructions. It is great that so many people are getting involved in outdoor activities but it is so important to think of safety first as the last thing that anybody wants is a tragedy," they said. 

