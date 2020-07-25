Gardaí offer a list of helpful hints on how to arm yourself and those you care about against rogue traders

Gardaí have warned that bogus callers and traders may present at your home offering to paint, powerwash or to carry out some other DIY job at a low price.

The rogue trader may insist that this work needs immediate attention. Some may even conduct a small amount of unnecessary work and then demand a seriously large fee for same.

Rogue traders may call and state they are present to read the meter or to something.

Gardaí say that these people often target the elderly and vulnerable in society. Gardaí urge people to be cautious when someone comes to their door offering a service which merits inviting them inside.

Gardaí urge you to always ensure that your home is secure, even when you are at home - here are a few helpful hints:

Lock the front and back door and secure windows.

Sometimes these callers call to a front door and keep the homeowner distracted while their accomplice slips in the backdoor.

Apply the door chain first and foremost, use the door viewer.

Do not open the door fully to callers that you do not know.

Tell the caller that you do not employ trades people ‘cold calling’ to your door.

You could ask them to leave a business card in your letterbox and inform them that you will contact them should the need arise.

Never let people try to persuade you to let them into your home, even if they are asking for help.

You can fetch help for them on your phone if you feel that they are genuine without opening your door.

Contact Gardaí immediately if you have a caller at your home and you feel intimidated or threatened in any way by them or if you merely feel that they have tried to con you.

Try and provide Gardaí with a description of the person and their vehicle if possible.

Do not keep large amounts of money in your home.

Remember this advice is not being given as a result of any recent reports received of bogus callers within the Donegal Division but nonetheless, it is simply wise to know what to do in the event of one of these callers arriving at your home.