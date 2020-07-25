Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí offer a list of helpful hints on how to arm yourself and those you care about against rogue traders

Be careful when someone calls to your front door as this could be a distraction from your back door

Gardaí offer helpful hints on how to deal with rogue traders

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí have warned that bogus callers and traders may present at your home offering to paint, powerwash or to carry out some other DIY job at a low price.

The rogue trader may insist that this work needs immediate attention. Some may even conduct a small amount of unnecessary work and then demand a seriously large fee for same.

Rogue traders may call and state they are present to read the meter or to something.

Gardaí say that these people often target the elderly and vulnerable in society. Gardaí urge people to be cautious when someone comes to their door offering a service which merits inviting them inside.

Gardaí urge you to always ensure that your home is secure, even when you are at home - here are a few helpful hints:

  • Lock the front and back door and secure windows.
  • Sometimes these callers call to a front door and keep the homeowner distracted while their accomplice slips in the backdoor. 
  • Apply the door chain first and foremost, use the door viewer.
  • Do not open the door fully to callers that you do not know.
  • Tell the caller that you do not employ trades people ‘cold calling’ to your door.
  • You could ask them to leave a business card in your letterbox and inform them that you will contact them should the need arise.
  • Never let people try to persuade you to let them into your home, even if they are asking for help.
  • You can fetch help for them on your phone if you feel that they are genuine without opening your door. 
  • Contact Gardaí immediately if you have a caller at your home and you feel intimidated or threatened in any way by them or if you merely feel that they have tried to con you.
  • Try and provide Gardaí with a description of the person and their vehicle if possible. 
  • Do not keep large amounts of money in your home.

Remember this advice is not being given as a result of any recent reports received of bogus callers within the Donegal Division but nonetheless, it is simply wise to know what to do in the event of one of these callers arriving at your home. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie