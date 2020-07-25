Gardaí offer a list of helpful hints on how to arm yourself and those you care about against rogue traders

Contact
Gardaí have warned that bogus callers and traders may present at your home offering to paint, powerwash or to carry out some other DIY job at a low price.
The rogue trader may insist that this work needs immediate attention. Some may even conduct a small amount of unnecessary work and then demand a seriously large fee for same.
Rogue traders may call and state they are present to read the meter or to something.
Gardaí say that these people often target the elderly and vulnerable in society. Gardaí urge people to be cautious when someone comes to their door offering a service which merits inviting them inside.
Gardaí urge you to always ensure that your home is secure, even when you are at home - here are a few helpful hints:
Remember this advice is not being given as a result of any recent reports received of bogus callers within the Donegal Division but nonetheless, it is simply wise to know what to do in the event of one of these callers arriving at your home.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.