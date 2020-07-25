Police in Derry become increasingly worried over missing Derry woman

Contact
Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned about Nuala Carten who was last seen on the evening of Thursday, July 16 in the area of William Street in Derry/Londonderry.
Nuala is described as being 53-years-old, approximately 5’1”, of slight build with long blonde hair.
It is unknown what clothing Nuala is wearing. However, she may have been wearing heeled boots and sunglasses.
If you have any information in relation to Nuala, please contact Police on 101 and quote CW911-220720.
