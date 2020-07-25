Appreciation and admiration of Donegal band expressed in the form of musical sculptors

Contact
A number of beautiful sculptures made out of recycled materials which were lost in the Community Garden for a few years has been brought to the fore at Ionad Phádraig, Dhobhair.
The sculptures represent the international renowned band, Clannad - Clann as Dobhar. The sculptures express a gesture of admiration and appreciation for all those in the band have done for the area.
Those at the ionad would like to express their thanks to Moya Brennan who provided them with a few kind words and a song.
Enda Mc Monagle (R.I.P.) designed the sculptures and Dominick Friel crafted them beautifully and with such precision.
The staff at Ionad Naomh Pádraig are also thanked for their tireless work in bringing this project to fruitition.
