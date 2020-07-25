Contact

Inspiration children show great care and love for wee baby Livie as they make it their goal to raise money

Please continue to support the team raising funds for baby Livie

Reporter:

Matt Britton

This afternoon the young U/10's from the Four Master's GAA club in Donegal town showed us all some great inspiration when they took the ball in a solo run, all the way around the old Balk Walk, in a fundraiser for little Livie Mulhern.

Organised by young Brandon Armstrong, a member of the team the lads succeeded in raising over €2,000 for A Better Life for Livie which will help little Livie get to the US for this critical medical treatment.

The Under 10's are pictured with Livie's grandparents Martin and Breege Mulhern and aunt, Katie Martin at Tirchonaill Park.

A team are raising funds for the treatment and care of Livie Mulhern. Livie has been diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1.  SMA is caused by a gene deletion which results in deterioration of Livie’s nerve cells connecting her brain and spinal cord to her body’s muscles.

There is no cure and Livie has its most severe type. Livie’s muscles used for activities such as crawling, walking, sitting up, moving her head, and even swallowing and breathing, are becoming progressively weaker and shrinking. Every child with SMA is different and little Livie’s future is very uncertain.

If you would like to contribute to a better life for Livie, please click here and it will bring you to her gofundme page. Over €700,000 is raised to date but much more is needed to get baby Livie to America to get the treatment she essentially needs. 

