Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A Donegal writer who has penned 2,500 poems and written many songs is hoping to publish book

Songs written by the poet have been recorded in America

A Donegal writer who has penned 2,500 poems and written many songs is hoping to publish book

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

John O'Donnell was born in cork but was raised from a baby in Churchill many years ago. It has been one of his lifetime dreams to publish his own poetry book.

He said: "All through my life I had a great interest in writing poetry and lyrics. But it’s only recently that I started writing in earnest after taking a course in the Tyrone Guthrie writing school. And more recently in Achill."

His book is entitled “The Wild Atlantic Poet” and it includes a selection of 120 of my poems. The writer has a collection of 2,500 poems that he has enjoyed writing in his own time.

"Some of my poems have been published in America. I win a competition a few years that was run by The Boston Review Paper. I have also written in excess of 100 songs. Some of them have been recorded by bands in Switzerland, Italy, America, Australia and, of course, Ireland. Soon my book will be available to purchase in the shops and also online in my shop. People can follow me on my Facebook page entitled 'Poems Songs & Paint Splashes' or his own John o Donnell (cotter) page. 

He has also set-up a gofundme page to raise some funds to get my book printed. As a thank you anybody that donates €15 will receive a signed copy of my poetry book. Anybody that donates €10 euro will receive a poem of their choice framed.

Any donation no matter how small will be greatly appreciated. Should you wish to donate on his gofundme page, please click here.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie