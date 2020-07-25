A Donegal writer who has penned 2,500 poems and written many songs is hoping to publish book

John O'Donnell was born in cork but was raised from a baby in Churchill many years ago. It has been one of his lifetime dreams to publish his own poetry book.

He said: "All through my life I had a great interest in writing poetry and lyrics. But it’s only recently that I started writing in earnest after taking a course in the Tyrone Guthrie writing school. And more recently in Achill."

His book is entitled “The Wild Atlantic Poet” and it includes a selection of 120 of my poems. The writer has a collection of 2,500 poems that he has enjoyed writing in his own time.

"Some of my poems have been published in America. I win a competition a few years that was run by The Boston Review Paper. I have also written in excess of 100 songs. Some of them have been recorded by bands in Switzerland, Italy, America, Australia and, of course, Ireland. Soon my book will be available to purchase in the shops and also online in my shop. People can follow me on my Facebook page entitled 'Poems Songs & Paint Splashes' or his own John o Donnell (cotter) page.

He has also set-up a gofundme page to raise some funds to get my book printed. As a thank you anybody that donates €15 will receive a signed copy of my poetry book. Anybody that donates €10 euro will receive a poem of their choice framed.

Any donation no matter how small will be greatly appreciated. Should you wish to donate on his gofundme page, please click here.