Fashion: How to wear the jungle print trend this summer

By far the biggest moment of Milan Fashion Week SS20 came at the end of the Versace show, when Jennifer Lopez strode down the curved catwalk wearing a recreation of the iconic jungle print dress that broke the internet back in 2000, when she wore it to the Grammys (and we didn't even know that breaking the internet was a thing then).

Celebrating 20 years since that iconic moment, La Lopez joined Donatella Versace, who featured the green and blue leaf print heavily throughout the spring/summer collection.

Versace wasn't the only designer brand that delved into the jungle for inspiration this season, however. Dolce and Gabbana's 'Sicilian Jungle' collection was a riot of lush foliage and floral prints, with giant giraffes and prickly pineapples emblazoned on bra tops and strappy dresses.

At Valentino, the forest theme was somewhat more subtle, with stylised bright florals on billowing maxidresses and a smattering of adorable monkey motifs.

With designs this desirable, it's no wonder that jungle motifs have now migrated from the catwalks to the high street - and what better time to add a bit of Amazonian flavour to your wardrobe?

If there's one thing we could use this year it's mood-boosting fashion, plus with lockdown restrictions easing in many areas right now, we've actually got a reason to get dressed up again.

How to wear the jazzy jungle trend? Go the JLo route with a printed frock, completing your look with rope sandals and a basket bag.

Or take your cue from Valentino and D&G by adding a pop of colour with sunset-hued palm prints.

This trend lends itself beautifully to beachwear too, so even if you won't get to enjoy a holiday in the tropics this year, you can elevate your staycation style with a bold printed swimsuit or kaftan.

Here are eight of the best jungle print pieces in the shops right now...

:: Figleaves Bali Palm Beach Shirt, €34.82

:: Dorothy Perkins Multi Colour Tropical Print Frill Dress, €41.60 (was €52); Black Enamel Clasp Box Clutch Bag, €30.40 (was €38)

:: M&Co Birds Of Paradise Tummy Control Swimsuit, €44

:: Sosandar White & Green Palm Print Tie Back Midi Dress, €64.19

:: Joe Browns Jungle Palm Top, €25 (was €42)

:: Roman Yellow Palm Print Wide Leg Trousers, €28 (was €36)

:: Topshop Yellow And Green Palm Print Cami, €16

:: Principles Yellow Jungle Print Midi Skirt, €30.40 (was €38), Debenhams