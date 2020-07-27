Weather is forecast to improve as the day progresses in Donegal

It will be a dull day to begin with today but there will be scattered showers throughout the day.

These showers will become widespread and heavy or thundery during the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy this morning with rain continuing to clear. Drier and brighter weather with sunny spells will extend from the west this morning and early afternoon, with isolated showers following. Highs of 15 to 19 degrees with brisk northwest breezes developing pic.twitter.com/Wi0vSwZCsg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 27, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with just the risk of an isolated shower.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers to start, showers becoming more isolated with some drier clearer conditions developing by afternoon. High temperature of 17 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.