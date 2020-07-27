Plans to develop a communal reflection area in loving memory of young people who have died, and in remembrance of those who have died suddenly and tragically over the years

Those at Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Dobhair, are planning to develop a communal reflection area in the heart of the community in loving memory of young people who have died, and in remembrance of those who have died suddenly and tragically down through the years.

The first weekly 50/50 draw will take place August 3 and half of the money raised each week will go to the weekly winner, and the other half will go towards funding a sculpture creation for the reflection area.

A spokesperson said that the area will be "An oasis of peace, spirituality, comfort and solace for parents, guardians, family members and friends of our dear young people who live on in the hearts and memories of their loved ones and in that of the extended community. We firmly believe that there is a deep need for such a focal point in the heart of our community. A place of tranquility, rest and contemplation for inner-peace, amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life. A place to inspire and empower both young and old to focus on and care for their mental health and wellbeing."