Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Plans to develop a communal reflection area in loving memory of young people who have died, and in remembrance of those who have died suddenly and tragically over the years

A reflective area where people can escape the hustle and bustle of life and focus on their mental wellbeing

Plans to develop a communal reflection area in loving memory of young people who have died, and in remembrance of those who have died suddenly and tragically over the years

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Those at Ionad Naomh Pádraig, Dobhair, are planning to develop a communal reflection area in the heart of the community in loving memory of young people who have died, and in remembrance of those who have died suddenly and tragically down through the years.

The first weekly 50/50 draw will take place August 3 and half of the money raised each week will go to the weekly winner, and the other half will go towards funding a sculpture creation for the reflection area. 

A spokesperson said that the area will be "An oasis of peace, spirituality, comfort and solace for parents, guardians, family members and friends of our dear young people who live on in the hearts and memories of their loved ones and in that of the extended community. We firmly believe that there is a deep need for such a focal point in the heart of our community.  A place of tranquility, rest and contemplation for inner-peace, amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life.  A place to inspire and empower both young and old to focus on and care for their mental health and wellbeing."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie