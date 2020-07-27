Donegal people warned that Uncle Ben's rice product is recalled as it may contain glass

Batches of Uncle Ben's 250g Brown Basmati ready to heat microwavable rice are being recalled as there are concerns they may contain pieces of glass.

Only Brown Basmati ready to heat pouches, with expiry dates of between December 8, 2020 to May 3, 2021, are affected, a report on the RTÉ website states.

Mars Food said the affected batches "should not be consumed".

In a statement, the company said: "We are working with retailers to have the product removed from store shelves.

"We would like to advise retailers and consumers to check any packs of Uncle Ben's Brown Basmati 250g ready to heat rice pouches purchased featuring the best before codes listed."

Mars Food added: "This is an isolated incident and that no other Uncle Ben's products have been affected or are included in the recall and are safe to consume."

Consumers who bought the product can call the company on 1890 812 315 for further information.