A further drop in the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week

There has been a 10 per cent decrease in the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal over the course of the week.

There are now 9,000 people receiving the pandemic in Donegal in comparison to 10,000 last week.

In the past seven days, 19,200 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 8,800 will be receiving their final payment on July 28.

The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accommodation and food services, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and Construction.

The Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, said: “I am particularly pleased to see that numbers of people who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 health crisis are continuing fall as people are going back to work.

"This bodes well for our economy and for our communities across the country. Just under 287,000 workers will be receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment tomorrow which is a 52% drop on the number of people receiving the payment on 5th May when it was at its peak."