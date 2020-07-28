A bright and breezy day in Donegal today so get outside and enjoy the good weather

Contact
It will be a bright, breezy and dry day in Donegal and we can enjoy some sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees in a moderate and occasionally gusty west to northwest breeze, according to Met Éireann.
Today will be bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be mainly in Connacht and Ulster. They'll be isolated elsewhere with much of the east and south staying dry. Highest temperatures 15-19 degrees with moderate to fresh gusty northwest breezes pic.twitter.com/vWtSkQzhhg— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 28, 2020
It will be dry tomorrow with some hazy sunny spells. However, cloud will increase and patchy rain will push in from the west by late afternoon.
