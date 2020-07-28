Donegal gardaí will be out in force over the course of the upcoming busy bank-holiday weekend

Gardai in Donegal have issued their road safety warning ahead of the busy bank holiday weekend.

Donegal gardaí are asking that road-users fully comply with all road traffic laws and ensure their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before taking to the road.

There will be checkpoints on the road and therefore people are asked to ensure that all their documentation is in order. People are also being asked to adhere to the speed limits, wear their seat-belts and ensure others, in the vehicle, are wearing their belt too.

Gardaí have asked that people do not hold or use their mobile phone while driving. People are being warned not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. D

People are asked to drive in a manner that is safe and respectful towards other road users and towards yourself.

"If you feel tired while driving, please pull over somewhere safe and have a quick nap or a cup of coffee," a garda spokeswoman said.

The roads will undoubtedly be very busy this weekend and Gardaí will be out in force in an attempt to ensure that the roads are kept safe for everyone.

"We hope that everyone has a very enjoyable and safe bank holiday weekend and that road safety will be top priority for anyone who is going to travel over the course of the weekend. The last thing that any of us want is for a tragedy to happen on our roads," she said.