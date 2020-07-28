Donegal gardaí offer some useful crime prevention advice to those who will tour the country in their campervan or caravan

As part of the Garda ‘Park Smart’ appeal, gardaí are appealing to caravan and campervan owners to take extra security measures following a cluster of recent thefts.

Thirteen caravans have been stolen since March, last.



With ‘staycations’ on the rise this year, and more people buying/renting and using caravans and campervans, holiday-makers need to be security conscious.



Over €30 million worth of items have been stolen from vehicles in the last four years.



Since 2019 there has been 43 thefts of caravans and campervans.



Crime Prevention Advice:



·Ensure a good quality hitch lock and wheel clamps are in place and that the caravan is locked to a secure point

·Get an alarm and perhaps a tracking device fitted if one is not already in place

·Keep valuables out of sight and remove when not in use

·Ensure windows and doors are locked even when you are only ‘nipping out’ for a short period of time

·Park in a well-lit area. Keep a light on if leaving unattended overnight

·Use a cover when not in use. This may deter thieves as pulling off a cover can be noisy and add to the time taken to steal the caravan

·Keep good records of all serial numbers, unique markings, image of the caravan/campervan etc. Keep documents secure.

·Consider voluntarily registering your caravan with the Central Registration and Identification Scheme