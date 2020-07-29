Donegal people warned in relation to AIB bank card 'smishing' scam

A warning has been issued by gardaí who are concerned in relation to a 'smishing' scam whereby people are being contacted by text message, from individuals claiming to be from AIB, leading them to believe their bank card has been compromised.

⚠️Ongoing Fraudulent SMS/Smishing⚠️



We will never email or text you asking for personal, login or card information. If you have responded to these texts please contact us immediately! pic.twitter.com/Wbr1ddoBVu — AIB Customer Support (@AskAIB) July 27, 2020

People who receive the text are being asked to log onto a website in order to receive a new card and are requested to insert their personal identification number (PIN) and other such data.

When this is completed, people are asked to send the compromised card to one of three addresses, none of which are linked to AIB.

Screenshot the message

Gardaí are urging people not to respond to such texts, but to take a screenshot of the message, delete it and report it to their local garda station.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said that a financial institution would never request a customer to return a card to the bank in such circumstances.

The GNECB said it is working closely with AIB and other financial institutions to identify those behind the fraud and those who receive, or use the stolen data and/or cards.