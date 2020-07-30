Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Back to school preparations a huge challenge for our Donegal educators

A view of Donegal through the coronoavirus crisis by journalist Siobhán McNamara

A massive challenge ahead for Donegal schools

A massive challenge ahead for Donegal schools

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

When schools closed back in March I don't think anyone really believed that it would only be for the initial two weeks as announced at the time. 

The closure was clearly going to last until the upcoming Easter holidays, and perhaps even through to the summer break. 

Regardless of how long we thought it would last, we felt that when schools reopened it would be as normal, with either a vaccine or cure in place and the virus well under control.

But it will be far from normal. I can only imagine the nightmare it must be for school management at the moment as they try to get everything in place during  August to welcome students back by the end of the month.

There is talk of taking on many substitute teachers to allow for smaller class groups and better physical distancing. 

But where are these teachers going to go? Many schools are at full capacity. They certainly don't have spare rooms for extra  teachers and classes to set up. The priority of course is to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, so any spare space such as indoor recreation areas, libraries etc may well be sequestered for teaching purposes.

St Columba's College in Stranorlar recently gave away its two-seater tables because they were being replaced by single tables. Other schools could be looking at the same idea, or using other ways to ensure that there is adequate physical distancing.

Among the many other things which  are being discussed and may have to be implemented are staggered lunch breaks and one-way systems where practicable. 

No doubt there will be some children who will not be ready to return because of conditions that make themselves or people in their household  medically vulnerable. 

There will also most likely be high levels of anxiety among some children and teenagers who have barely left their own homes since March.

And then  there is the matter of educating children and young people, the main business of schools.

It will be a challenge like never before for our schools, providing a safe environment that is also conducive to learning. As parents, the best we can do is support them, be patient as they get everything in place, and gently prepare our young people for the return to school - assure them that steps are being taken for their safety, encourage them to voice any concerns about the return to school, and try to work through them together.

It will be a nervous time for parents and young people, as well as for school staff. But we are all working towards the same goal and each have a part to play.

And the most important thing that everyone can do is continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene, remember to respect physical distancing and wear masks in public spaces.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie